ETUATA, Tom Junior Hardley: 2 May 1966 – 27 October 2012
With our heartfelt love and prayers we remember our dear son, Tom Junior, who left us 7 years ago. Son, you left us unexpectedly, however, our faith in God will always give us a deep sense of reassurance that you're at peace in God's Eternal Home. Our love and memories of you will always be real and forever.
Manatu tumau e mautolu e moui aoga mo e totonu haau ma faitama fakahele ko Tom.
- From your Mum and Dad, Catherine, Kellylyn, Stevens, Bev, Stephanie, Vaughan, Viola & Summer and the extended family here in NZ and Niue and around the world.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2019