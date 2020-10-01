Toetu PEILUA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toetu PEILUA.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
043896069
Service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
Whenua Tapu Cemetery
Death Notice

PEILUA,
Toetu Fa'aso'otauloa:
Surrounded by family, Fa'aso'otauloa Toetu Peilua peacefully passed away on September 28, 2020, at his home in Broadmeadows, Wellington. Dearly loved husband of Fanaafi; loved and adored father of Liston, Nicole, June, and Jesse. A special thanks to the staff at The Mary Potter Hospice for their love and care of Fa'aso'otauloa. Messages for Fa'aso'otauloa and his family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate the beautiful life of Fa'aso'otauloa will be held on Monday 5th October 2020, 11.00am, at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.


logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.