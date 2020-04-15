WOODGYER, Tiria Vaughn:
Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 9th April 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved sister of Velma, Malcolm, Melvyn (dec), Sharon, and Deirdre (dec). Cherished and deeply loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and her great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She will leave a very large hole in all our hearts and lives. A service to celebrate Tiria's life will be held once the current restrictions have been lifted and details will be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2020