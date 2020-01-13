WHITE, Tiny (OBE)
(Helen Patricia, nee Groome):
With family by her side at Mary Doyle Life Care, Havelock North, on January 10, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Gwen, Ginny and Allan (Angus) MacLeod, Tinks and Andy Pottinger. Treasured and proud Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Tiny will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King Street Sth, Hastings, on Thursday, January 16 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
C.H B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 13, 2020