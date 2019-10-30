TALIA'ULI, Tino:
In loving memory of Tino Talia'uli who passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Monday, 28 October 2019, surrounded by his immediate family and friends.
"Family for Life"
"May he rest in peace"
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Saturday, 2 November, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori. Vigil prayers will be in the church on Friday, 1 November, commencing at 7.00pm.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019