Tino TALIA'ULI

Guest Book
  • "Tino was my brother and will be greatly missed. The many..."
    - Alvin Mahara
  • "There are no words, my love to you all, we remember him..."
    - louise amitrano
  • "sorry to hear about Tino. he will be missed by every one..."
    - Barry Houghton
  • "Prayers, alofas and condolences to all the family, May Tino..."
    - Melania Lui
  • "Sorry for your loss, our loss, the loss to the Island bay..."
    - Helen Tsourounakis
Death Notice

TALIA'ULI, Tino:
In loving memory of Tino Talia'uli who passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Monday, 28 October 2019, surrounded by his immediate family and friends.
"Family for Life"
"May he rest in peace"

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Saturday, 2 November, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori. Vigil prayers will be in the church on Friday, 1 November, commencing at 7.00pm.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019
