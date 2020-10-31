HEFFORD,
Timothy Glen Blair:
Passed peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 26 October 2020. Aged 56 years. Loved husband of Ruth. Loved dad of Samantha and Joanne, and dad-in-law of Marty and Elliot. Grandpa of Caleb, Levi and Duncan. Loved son of Beryl and the late Richard. Brother of Tony, brother-in-law of Lee and uncle of Arron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Flight Trust www.lifeflight.org.nz/support-us/donate and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Pipitea, Wellington, Friday 6 November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Following the service, the celebration of Tim's life will continue at Wainuiomata Bushfire Force Depot, 23 The Strand, Wainuiomata.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020