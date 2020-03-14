FAIRHALL, Timothy John:
Tim left this world peacefully on the morning of the 12th of March. He was a true gentleman of this world, taken too soon at only 67. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of James & Karen and Caroline & Steve. Cherished brother of Susanne and Adrienne. Adored Grandad of Orla and Lachlan. Tim was a wonderfully kind and generous man and he will be sorely missed by his extended family, friends and all who had the pleasure of meeting this incredibly beautiful human being. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Service details to follow.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020