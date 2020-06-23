CHOTE, Timothy (Tim):
Surrounded by his family at CHB Health Centre on June 20, 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Penne. Much loved father of Alice, and William and Brittany. Beloved brother of Sue and Dave Cullen, Barry and Wendy, and Vaughan and Colleen. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at Waipawa Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa, on Thursday, June 25 at 1.00pm, followed by Interment at Waipawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to:- The Chote Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020