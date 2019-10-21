WONG, Tim:
On October 18, 2019 passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late ChiuMing (deceased) Wong. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Sadie, Sau King and Kwai Tan (deceased), Glen and Humphrey, Shui Kay and Kin Yuk, Chui King and Ross. Loved grandma of Murphy and Imee, Connie and Fai, Jason, Nessa and Kevin, Edwin and Sonia, Scott and Joyce, Jane and Nicholas, Timothy, Ka Ho, Ka Man, Valerie, Kenneth, and great-grandma of Marcus, Emily, Keisha, Flynn, Noah, Jamie, Damon, Renee, Cooper, and Elena. Special thanks to all of the staff at Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Mrs Wong and family. A Funeral service for Mrs Wong will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery. All messages to the "Wong family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2019