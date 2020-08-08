Tilly HEER

Guest Book
  • "RIP Tilly our team mate and friend. Our sincere condolences..."
    - Les & Dawn Whiteside
  • "RIP Tilly our team mate and friend. Our sincere sympathies..."
  • "So sorry to hear such sad news. RIP mate From all your..."
    - Dean Eagar
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

HEER, Tilly:
Suddenly on 3 August 2020; aged 57 years. Loved father of Chenthi, Jarne and Ekkam; son of Gurmail Singh (dec) and Resham Kaur; brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 11 August at 10.30am, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Heer family ", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020
