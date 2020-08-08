HEER, Tilly:
Suddenly on 3 August 2020; aged 57 years. Loved father of Chenthi, Jarne and Ekkam; son of Gurmail Singh (dec) and Resham Kaur; brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 11 August at 10.30am, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Heer family ", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020