Tiahuia Te Puea Herangi: Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu Beach on Monday 24 June 2019. Aged 74 years. Beloved and devoted wife of Neil. Darling mother and mother-in-law of Moana & Peter Moore, Merenia & Mark O'Brien, Fraser & Johan, Nathan & Jeanette, and Tanemahuta & Yumiko. Daughter of the late Eric & Merenia Ramsden and whangai of the late Princess Te Puea Herangi. Cherished Kuia of all her Mokopuna, Conor, Natasha, and Poppy Moore; Elliette, Cameron, and Ben O'Brien; Geordie, and Gatsby; Oliver; Keilani, Akira, and Tamarererangi. Sister of the late Irihapeti Ramsden and of Peter Ramsden. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Matai Wing of Sevenoaks. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation to a charity or other organisation of their choice. Tiahuia will lie in state at Pipitea Marae, Thorndon Quay, Wellington on Thursday 27th June from 11.00am. Her final service will be held at the same venue on Friday 28 June at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Na reira e te koka haere, haere oki atu ra. Haere ki te huinga o te Kahurangi ki a ratau ma, e tatari ana mou. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168