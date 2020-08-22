CARDNO, Thyra Ann:
Died peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Care Home, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 20 August 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of the late Jock and Margaret Cardno. Loved mother of Murray, Alan, George, Margaret, Kane, Douglas and John. Loved Nana of 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated, these can be made online at teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Cardno Family' may be left in Thyra's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Thyra will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 25 August, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Friends of Thyra are encouraged to watch the live stream of her service, you will find a link to this on her tribute page mentioned above.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020