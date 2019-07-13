WHETU,
Thomas (Tommy) Tamati:
13.5.1943 – 14.7.2018
In loving Memory of Dad
Gone are the days we used to share
But in our hearts you're always there
Never more than a thought away
Loved and remembered every day
Reunited with adored partner in life, of 54 years Carolyn. Missed so dearly by daughters Deirdre, Chantelle, late son Darin, son-in-law Phillip and grandchildren, Olivia and Hunter, Kasey and Joshua
Close in our hearts you will always stay
As we all think of you today
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019