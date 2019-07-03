VINK, Thomas Cornelis:
Born - Rotterdam - 26 June 1926. Died - Christchurch
- 1 July 2019. Aged 93. Much loved husband of Willie Vink-Helwig (d. May 2012). Outstanding Dad to Maria, Michael, Annette, Philip, Janine, Tommy (d. May 2019), and their partners. Caring Opa of 14 grandchildren and Ou Opa of 14 great-grandchildren. Devoted family man, loved and admired by all. We express our gratitude to the Bennett family and the staff of Kauri Lodge and Avon Lifecare village for their love and care of Thom. Messages to the Vink family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/tvink0107 or at the service.
Ever grateful for life's gifts.
A service to celebrate Thom's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, 5 July at 2.00 pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019