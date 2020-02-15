RYAN, Thomas Francis:
10 February 2020, aged 83 years. Husband of his beloved Celine (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Martin, Louise, Kevin, Bernard, Colette and John Lonergan, Renita Ryan and Stephen Oates. Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Special thanks to all Tom's relatives, friends, neighbours, and health care staff who supported him with such kindness during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Rosary service on Tuesday 18th at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 19th at 1.00pm. Both to be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, 152 Stokes Valley Road.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020