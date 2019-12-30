ROBERTSON,
Thomas Gilchrist:
Formerly of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28 December 2019, in his 87th year. Much loved husband of the late Elva. Loved dearly by all his family. A farewell for Tom will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, 131 Valley Road, Paraparaumu (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery) tomorrow, Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019