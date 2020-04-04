Thomas PORTER

Of Paraparaumu. Died at home on Friday 3rd April 2020 with family around him. Aged 44 years. Loved husband of Debbie. Loved Papa of Sienna, Lucinda, and Nathan. Loved son of Sally and the late Colin. Loved brother of Rachael, and Anna, and uncle of Bailee. Tom's burial will take in the Natural Burial section at Otaki Cemetery today, Saturday 4th April 2020, with a Memorial Service and tree planting for Tom at the graveside at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
