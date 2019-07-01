Thomas OKEROA

OKEROA, Thomas Hohepa:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of the late Glennis. Loved father of Peter and Tara (Perth), Marnie, Raewyn and Roger, and Tahu. Beloved Koro of Kiiana, Tahana, James, Kelsie, Jack, Alex, Sasha, and Tamati. Messages and tributes can be placed in Thomas's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent C\- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Thomas will be resting at Parihaka Pa, Taranaki, until the funeral service on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11.00am.
Moe mai i to moengaroa
i o tipuna

Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019
