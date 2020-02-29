Acknowledgement

MUTTON,

Thomas Michael Roy:

29.9.1939 to 13.2.2020

Fireman for 40 years, Builder, Carpenter, friend to many and one clever bloke. He will be missed. Jean and Tom's families would sincerely like to acknowledge all the contributions made by way of food, visits, cards and phone calls. We thank the Otaki Fire Brigade for their involvement in making Tom's send off so special. We appreciated the many people who had travelled from all over New Zealand to give him a special celebration of his life. We also thank the Otaki RSA for their support as well as all the people that visited him whilst he was so ill. He was a fighter to the end and we all respect the sheer guts and determination one man can have and the difference it makes. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



