MUTTON,
Thomas Michael Roy (Tom):
29.09.1929 - 13.02.2020
Of Otaki. A valued member of the NZ Fire Service for 40 years. Will be sadly missed by his partner Jean and family, Joanne and Jeff, Angela and Perry, Jim and Linda, Paula and Lee, and all their children and by all his extended family in Westport. Tom passed peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Thursday morning. The celebration of Tom's life will take place on Thursday 20th February at the Otaki RSA, Raukawa St, Otaki, at 2.00pm, after travelling from his home in Mill Rd to Rangitira St at 1.30pm. Please wear Red and Black.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020