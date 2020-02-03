Thomas MULLEN

Guest Book
  • "Tom was a real character and a great shipmate."
    - Richard Darlow
Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St John's Club
Glasgow Street
Wanganui
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

MULLEN, Thomas (Tom):
On January 31, 2020, peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Sandra and Andrew Sievwright (Australia), and Angela Mullen (London). Loved grandad (Tommy) of Jackson; Caroline, and Sophie. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of Tom's life in the St John's Club, Glasgow Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. Tom will be taken home on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 3.00pm to Hongoeka Bay Marae, Plimmerton, for a Funeral Service and interment to be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11.00am.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020
