MULLEN, Thomas (Tom):
On January 31, 2020, peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Sandra and Andrew Sievwright (Australia), and Angela Mullen (London). Loved grandad (Tommy) of Jackson; Caroline, and Sophie. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of Tom's life in the St John's Club, Glasgow Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. Tom will be taken home on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 3.00pm to Hongoeka Bay Marae, Plimmerton, for a Funeral Service and interment to be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020