MOYES,
Thomas Robert (Tom):
27th Battalion WWII. Peacefully surrounded by his family, at Masonic Village Levin, on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lola. Loving father and father-in-law to Karyn and Trev (dec) Williams, Janet (dec) and George Emorfopoulos, Chris and Phil O'Neill, Bill and Jane Moyes. Much loved Poppa to Jason, Lisa and Darren, Shelley and Tracey, Tanya and Todd, Regan and Michael, and Poppy to Haylee, Cody, Zoe, Ashlee, Joshua, and Kyla. In accordance with the families wishes, a private service has been held. Many thanks to all the staff at Masonic Village for the kindness and care given to Tom. Messages please C/- 1 Sudeng Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019