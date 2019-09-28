MORTIMER,
Thomas Lyall (Lyall):
Our courageous husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad departed this world after a stubborn struggle with Parkinsons and Cancer on September 26, 2019, aged 80 years, surrounded by his family. Finally he is free from the pain but he will be missed dearly by his wife and companion of 55 years Dawn; treasured dad of Chris, Ginny and Ange; friend and father-in-law of Brett, Mark and Steve; cherished grandfather of Emma, Hannah, Ben, Matthew, Tegan and Gracyn; adored great-grandfather and Coltar to Leila, Arlo and August; loved brother & brother-in-law of Gill & Pat (dec), the late Jean & Charlie, Robert & Alison, Kay & Barry; favourite uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families.
Lyall will be forever
in our hearts.
Our heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Aroha Care Centre who looked after Lyall for the last two years. Friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of Lyall's life at Ricoh Sports Centre, 237 Taita Dr, Avalon, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to the Mortimer family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Lyall's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019