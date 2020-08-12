Thomas KENNY

Service Information
Death Notice

KENNY, Thomas
Lawrence Edward: JP
Peacefully at home in õtaki on 10 August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Alma Winiata, and adored father to Aylmer, Stephen, Tom Tom, Leah and Joe. Dad to Gareth, Emma, Katie and Huia. Loved Koro of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thom is laying at Takapüwãhia Marae, Takapüwãhia, Porirua, where his service will be held on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 10.00am, thereafter to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ngatitoa Street, Takapüwãhia at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020
