Thomas HUGHES

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:30 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
Death Notice

HUGHES, Thomas Brian:
Peacefully on Saturday 7 March 2020. Dearly beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of his three girls, Tracey, Natalie and Rebecca. Respected father-in-law of Jim (deceased), Ross, Chris and Greg. Cherished Grandad of Jane, Liam, Siobhan, Andrew, Imogen, Clare and Isaac.
Remembered with love.
A service for Brian will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Friday 13 March, at 2.30pm. No flowers by request.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020
