Thomas FOX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas FOX.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

FOX, Thomas Albert (Tom):
On August 29, 2020 passed away with grace at the Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt. Treasured husband and soulmate of the late Margaret. Beloved father of Gaelene and Rhys Gwilliam, Jessica, Andrew, Ben and Meg; Howard and Kim, Sascha, Conrad, Nick and his mother Karen King; Dale, Phil and Rose; Kerry and her sons Eric and Hugh and their father Alex Linklater. Loved great-grandfather of Evie, Angie, Pearl and Temuulen. A funeral service for Tom will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.