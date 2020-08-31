FOX, Thomas Albert (Tom):
On August 29, 2020 passed away with grace at the Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt. Treasured husband and soulmate of the late Margaret. Beloved father of Gaelene and Rhys Gwilliam, Jessica, Andrew, Ben and Meg; Howard and Kim, Sascha, Conrad, Nick and his mother Karen King; Dale, Phil and Rose; Kerry and her sons Eric and Hugh and their father Alex Linklater. Loved great-grandfather of Evie, Angie, Pearl and Temuulen. A funeral service for Tom will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020