DAVIS,
Thomas Gerard (Tom):
Passed away at his home in Auckland on 30 January 2020 with wife Elizabeth (Liz) and family at his side. Loved brother of Paul and Wynn (Sydney); Gerald and Margaret (Wellington); John and Gill (Wellington); Kathryn (deceased) and John Grupen (Melbourne). Loved Uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Rosary Vigil at 7.00pm on Friday, 7 February at St Patrick's Church, Huapai, Auckland. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Tom will be held at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Road, Glendowie, Auckland, at 11.00am on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Messages can be sent to Waterford on Hobsonville Point Village, 84 Buckley Road, Hobsonville, Auckland 0616.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020