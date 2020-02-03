DARBY, Thomas Ian (Ian):
NZD 3792. RNZNVR. S/LT (A). Fleet Air Arm. WWII, P.O.W. Japan 1945. Peacefully on February 1, 2020 at home. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Felicity (Waipukurau), and David and Mary (Porangahau). Treasured 'Pa' of Jeremy, Hamish, and Mathew. Cherished by his 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Darby Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020