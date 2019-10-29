CLARKE,
Thomas Roger (Tom):
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday 26 October 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Winifred. Loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and George, and Neale. Loved Grandad of Bella and Gus. A special thank you to the staff at Newlands Medical, Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice for their care of Tom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Clarke family may be left in Tom's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 18 Bassett Road, Johnsonville, on Thursday 31 October, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019