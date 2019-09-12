CARROLL, Thomas (Thom):
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital on September 9, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 60 years. Loved and respected Dad of Phillip & Aileen, Andrew, Kevin, David & Trevarna, Lynda & Pu'lu and the late Gregory. A much loved brother, uncle, grandad, great-grandad and friend to many. A service to celebrate Tom's 87 years will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 13 September 2019, at 2.30pm, and will be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Carroll" family PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019