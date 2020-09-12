BROWN,
Thomas Pendreigh (Pen):
Formerly of Island Bay. Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on 7 September 2020; aged 82 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Annette, Helen and Jason, Murray and Susie, and Andrew; grandfather of Christopher and Katharine; Annabel and Alexander; son of Thomas and Marjorie Brown; brother and brother-in-law of Alex (David), Lindle, Glenda and Karl. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O. Box 601, Thorndon 6140) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Pen will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 15 September at 10.00am, and thereafter private cremation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, live streaming will be available please contact the funeral home for details. All messages to "the Brown family ", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020