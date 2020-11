AULD,Thomas Alan Warren:Died peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice after a short battle with cancer on 11th November 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband, partner and soulmate of Amanda, much loved and proud Dad of Helen, and friend and son-in-law of Marie and William Mackenzie (both deceased)."He was my North, my South, my East and West,My working week and my Sunday rest,My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;I thought that love would last for ever: I was wrong."Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of Mary Potter Hospice, and our close friends and wider family, Jillian & Steve Currie, Ruth & James Hamilton, Jacqui & Ku Akuhata-Brown, Dayandra & Gloria Hettige, and Hisham & Lubab Muhyawi. Any messages may be sent to 'The Mackenzie-Auld Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary Potter Hospice. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Old Saint Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Pipitea, Thorndon on Wednesday, 18th November commencing at 2.00pm.