AULD,
Thomas Alan Warren:
Died peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice after a short battle with cancer on 11th November 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband, partner and soulmate of Amanda, much loved and proud Dad of Helen, and friend and son-in-law of Marie and William Mackenzie (both deceased).
"He was my North, my South, my East and West,
My working week and my Sunday rest,
My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;
I thought that love would last for ever: I was wrong."
Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of Mary Potter Hospice, and our close friends and wider family, Jillian & Steve Currie, Ruth & James Hamilton, Jacqui & Ku Akuhata-Brown, Dayandra & Gloria Hettige, and Hisham & Lubab Muhyawi. Any messages may be sent to 'The Mackenzie-Auld Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary Potter Hospice. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Old Saint Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Pipitea, Thorndon on Wednesday, 18th November commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020