BANKS, Theresa Mary:
Passed peacefully at home with family on 1 September 2020. Loved wife of the late Angus, Mum to Duncan & Lyn, Kathryn & Jack, Don & Sue. Grand and G-Ma to Sharon and Michael. Great-grand to Ella, Seth and Caleb. Our family send a heartfelt thankyou to the teams at Mary Potter Hospice and Kãpiti District Nursing. A special thanks to Raewyn for the championship and care. In accordance with Theresa's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service and celebration will be held at the Kãpiti Uniting Parish Church, 10 Weka Rd, Raumati, on Monday 7 September at 1:30pm. Messages can be sent to 44 Kãkãriki Gve, Waikanae. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020