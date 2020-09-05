Theresa BANKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa BANKS.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kãpiti Uniting Parish Church
10 Weka Rd
Raumati
View Map
Death Notice

BANKS, Theresa Mary:
Passed peacefully at home with family on 1 September 2020. Loved wife of the late Angus, Mum to Duncan & Lyn, Kathryn & Jack, Don & Sue. Grand and G-Ma to Sharon and Michael. Great-grand to Ella, Seth and Caleb. Our family send a heartfelt thankyou to the teams at Mary Potter Hospice and Kãpiti District Nursing. A special thanks to Raewyn for the championship and care. In accordance with Theresa's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service and celebration will be held at the Kãpiti Uniting Parish Church, 10 Weka Rd, Raumati, on Monday 7 September at 1:30pm. Messages can be sent to 44 Kãkãriki Gve, Waikanae. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.