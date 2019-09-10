MISIRLAKIS,
Theodoros (Theo):
September 7, 2019.
Born in Agia Crete, Greece. 69 years old. He slipped away surrounded by his loving family at Te Omanga Hospice. Beloved husband of Ioanna. Cherished father and father-in-law of George & Angela, Eventhia & Shaun, Stella, and Dimitrios. Papou of Theon and Zenon. Loving brother to Hrysoula Hiotakis and her family in Wellington and to Spiro, Lefteria, Tasia, and Manoli (dec) and their families in Greece. Theo will be missed by his friends and family who he loved and worked hard for; he was kind and generous to all, and well known in his community, an extraordinary man who was well loved. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Te Omanaga Hospice PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040, in thanks for their care and support, donations can be left at the entrance of the church. A service will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church, 3 Hania St, Mount Victoria, Wellington on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019