GIOVANIDIS, Theodora:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Theodora on 15 July 2019. Theodora's funeral will take place at 11.00am on Monday 22 July at Evangelismos Church (Cathedral of the Annunciation) in Hania Street, Wellington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations are made to Evangelismos Church in memory of Theodora. All who would like to pay their respects to the family are welcome to Theodora's house on Saturday 20 July between the hours of 2-5pm. In addition if people would like to view Theodora's body they can do so between the hours of 8.30am-5pm at Lychgate Funeral Home at 306 Willis St, Aro Valley, Wellington - they will need to ring Lychgate on 04 385 0745 beforehand though to make an appointment to do so. May Theodora's memory be eternal.
