Thelma WEHIPEIHANA

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church
10 Weka Road
Raumati Beach
WEHIPEIHANA,
Thelma Amy:
Of Raumati Beach. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Monday 19 October 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn, Maurice, Anne, Wendy & Maurice, and Rewa & Grant. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her Mokopuna, and a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, TOMORROW, Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by burial at the Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 20, 2020
