WEDDELL,
Thelma Norma (Norma):
On June 16, 2020, peacefully at Heretaunga Care Rest Home, Silverstream; in her 100th year. Loved and loving wife of the late Claude, loving mother and mother-in-law of Howard & Sue, Robyn & Neil and Stewart & Jo. Proud Grandmother of Laura, Scott and Justin, and loved Great-Grandmother of Phoebe, Leo, Ollie and Ruby. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society Wellington would be appreciated online at www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz Family wish to thank staff and management of Heretaunga Care Rest Home for their loving care of Mum. A service for Norma will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Cnr Fergusson Drive & Moonshine Road, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Weddell family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 18 to June 19, 2020