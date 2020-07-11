GYDE,
Thelma Frances Emily:
3.12.1921 - 5.6.2020
Neil & Martina, Fay & Les Goddard, Colin & Marney, Raewyn & Alan Burwell, Carol & Graham Cowling and their respective families would like to thank everyone who supported us in the loss of our Mum, Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. The phone calls, cards, flowers which mum always loved, remembrances and memories shared with members of our family are very much appreciated. To reconnect with relatives and long-time friends and their families, has also been extra special. The acknowledgements from organisations that Thelma was part of was a valued recognition of her contribution to the community. Please accept this as our family's grateful thanks during a time when we are all coming to terms with our celebration of Mum's life.
