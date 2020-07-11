Acknowledgement

GYDE,

Thelma Frances Emily:

3.12.1921 - 5.6.2020

Neil & Martina, Fay & Les Goddard, Colin & Marney, Raewyn & Alan Burwell, Carol & Graham Cowling and their respective families would like to thank everyone who supported us in the loss of our Mum, Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. The phone calls, cards, flowers which mum always loved, remembrances and memories shared with members of our family are very much appreciated. To reconnect with relatives and long-time friends and their families, has also been extra special. The acknowledgements from organisations that Thelma was part of was a valued recognition of her contribution to the community. Please accept this as our family's grateful thanks during a time when we are all coming to terms with our celebration of Mum's life.



Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers