ANDERSON, Terry Leslie:
On February 23, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Dianne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Shelley and Graeme, Tracey, Rachael and Stef and loved step-father of Michelle and Steve, and Rhys. Loved grandad of Jordi, Meighan, Holly, Callum, Lila, and Rosie. Loved brother of Pat. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Terry and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Terry will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Anderson family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020