Terris MURPHY

Death Notice

MURPHY,
Terris James (Spud):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Cherished father and father-in-law of Shona and Ron, Wendy and Doug, Trish and Alex, Gail and Evan, Mike and Lesley. Loved Grandad of 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
"Gone to the big golf course in the sky"
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Te Omanga Hospice, Account No. 02-0528-0477632-00 or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Murphy family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A farewell for Spud will be held on Thursday 19th December 2019, at 1.00pm, in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 17, 2019
