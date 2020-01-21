GEORGE, Terrence (Terry):
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Terry on Friday 17 January 2020, aged 79 years. Terry, from Wainuiomata, was a devoted husband of Lorraine, cherished father and father-in-law of Shane & Linda, Russell & Wynel, David & Megan and Andrea. Treasured grandad of Matt, Aaron, Brent, Glen, Rebecca, Paige and Blair. Loved brother of Brian, Des (dec), Keith (dec) and Dorothy (dec). A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in Cornwall Manor Cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, onWednesday 22 January at 2.00pm, and will be followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the George family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020