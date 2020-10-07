MALLOWS,
Terrance (Terry):
Passed away on Sunday 4 October 2020, in his 76th year. Beloved husband and partner of Jen Palmer (Pauatahanui). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Coral, and grandad of Tammy, Brett, and Kyle. A service to remember and farewell Terry will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, Pauatahanui village on Friday 9 October, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 58-044, Whitby 5245.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020