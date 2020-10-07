Terrance MALLOWS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance MALLOWS.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Alban's Anglican Church
Pauatahanui village
View Map
Death Notice

MALLOWS,
Terrance (Terry):
Passed away on Sunday 4 October 2020, in his 76th year. Beloved husband and partner of Jen Palmer (Pauatahanui). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Coral, and grandad of Tammy, Brett, and Kyle. A service to remember and farewell Terry will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, Pauatahanui village on Friday 9 October, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 58-044, Whitby 5245.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.