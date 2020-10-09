Terina HILL

Guest Book
  • "Love to you all wish we could be there with you. Hugs and..."
    - Leah
  • "So sorry to hear. Terina was a beautiful friend.Have known ..."
    - Gloria Banks
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Terina . I didn't know..."
    - Catherine O'Neill
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Ngati Raukawa Marae
19 Mill Rd
Otaki
View Map
Death Notice

HILL, Terina Mary:
Of Porirua. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 7 October 2020. Now reunited with her husband Eddie, who passed away on 29 April 2020. Much loved parents of Rayleen, Kiri, Juanita, Natasha, and Edward. Much loved grandparents to their many moko and mokopuna. Terina is laying at Ngati Raukawa Marae, 19 Mill Rd, Otaki, where her service will be held on Saturday 10 October, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Rangiatea Church Urupa, 33 Te Rauparaha Road, Otaki. Eddie's ashes will also be laid to rest with Terina.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2020
