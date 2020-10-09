HILL, Terina Mary:
Of Porirua. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 7 October 2020. Now reunited with her husband Eddie, who passed away on 29 April 2020. Much loved parents of Rayleen, Kiri, Juanita, Natasha, and Edward. Much loved grandparents to their many moko and mokopuna. Terina is laying at Ngati Raukawa Marae, 19 Mill Rd, Otaki, where her service will be held on Saturday 10 October, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Rangiatea Church Urupa, 33 Te Rauparaha Road, Otaki. Eddie's ashes will also be laid to rest with Terina.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2020