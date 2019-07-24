COOPER,
Teresita Padilla Villarez:
Passed away on July 22, 2019, aged 63 years. Wife of the late Graham Cooper. Loved by her children; Chris, Jonathan and Mary. Mother-in-law to Alyn and Stu. Loved by her grandchildren Chris, Jonathan, and Mary. Beloved lola to Sophia, Amelie and Kairo. Companion to Brian Johnstone. After her courageous battle with ovarian cancer, we would like to thank Anne O'Donnell, Ward 5 and Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be held in Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2019