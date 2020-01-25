Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 5:00 p.m. Harbour City Funeral Home 300 Kapiti Road View Map Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. Our Lady of Kapiti, Catholic Church 3 Presentation Way Paraparaumu View Map Death Notice



Jozefa (nee Ogonowska):

Recipient of the Krzyz Zes?aców Sybiru, born Ulanowszczyzna, Poland, in 1936, died on Wednesday, 22 January, in her 84th year, at Sprott House, Karori, Wellington, following a short-illness. Loved daughter of Antoni and Jozefa Ogonowski (deceased). Loved sister of Boleslaw, Feliks, Irena and Eleonora (all deceased). Loved sister-in-law of Janina Ogonowska (England). Much-loved wife of Bernard (Sprott House), for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Krystina and Grahame (Melbourne), Anthony and Karen (Auckland), Maria (Paraparaumu), and Gordon and Jayne (Wellington). Loved babcia and pra babcia of her ten grandchildren. Teresa arrived in New Zealand in 1944 from Persia (Iran) at the invitation of the New Zealand Government, following deportation from her homeland on 29 February, 1940. Teresa was a respected teacher for over 40 years at St. Patrick's School, Paraparaumu.

"Wieczne

odpoczywanie racz Jej da, Panie. A wiat?o wiekuista niechaj Jej wieci."

(Lord, grant her eternal rest and let perpetual light shine upon her).

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti, Catholic Church, 3 Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 27 January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery. A Rosary for Teresa will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 300 Kapiti Road, on Sunday evening at 5.00pm. Messages to Teresa's family may be placed in her tribute book at



