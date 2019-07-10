FEENEY, Teresa Joan:
1923-2019
Died peacefully on 8th July surrounded by all her daughters. Beloved wife of the late Terence, and beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. A courageous, generous, kind, strong and loving woman of great faith. An inspiration to many and missed by all. Thank you to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their loving and considerate care of Mum these last 5 months. A service to celebrate Teresa's life will be held on Friday 12 July 11am at Cockburn St Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington and thereafter burial at Karori Cemetery. Messages to the Feeney family may be placed in Teresa's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019