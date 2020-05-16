YOUNG,

Terence William (Terry):

Suddenly on May 13, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Carolyn for 57 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Sharon; Karen and Dave (and the late Brent); Paul and Amanda. Much loved fun loving Granddad and Great-Granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchild in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Special thanks to the Doctors and nurses who cared for Terry on Ward B2 at Hawkes Bay Hospital and the compassion they showed to the family. Our heartfelt thanks also to the staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village and to the friends Terry made there and throughout his life. In accordance with Terry's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Young Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





