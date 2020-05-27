WHITE,
Terence Leslie (Terry):
Passed away suddenly at home on 25 May 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved father and father-in-law of Ann-Maree and Jolyon Thompson, Michelle and Glenn Miscall. Poppa of Cullen, Blake, Jazzlyn, Zachary and Krystal. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 2 June at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 27 to May 30, 2020