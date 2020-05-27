Terence WHITE

Guest Book
  • "Terry you were one of the best and a good friend. I will..."
  • " Lions Club of Waikanae WHITE, Terry Leslie: A valued..."
    - Terry WHITE
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata St
Waikanae
View Map
Death Notice

WHITE,
Terence Leslie (Terry):
Passed away suddenly at home on 25 May 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved father and father-in-law of Ann-Maree and Jolyon Thompson, Michelle and Glenn Miscall. Poppa of Cullen, Blake, Jazzlyn, Zachary and Krystal. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 2 June at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from May 27 to May 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.