TAYLOR,
Terence Paul (Terry):
Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Elmwood House, Napier. Beloved husband of Gloria. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Paul and Rumantha, Leah and Blair, Derek (Freddy) and Suzanne, Ngaia and Bruce. Phenomenal and adored Grandad to Courtney, Kaea, Brooke, Ella, Sophie, Sistina, and Blake; and step-Grandad to Reagan and Ryan. A Memorial Service for Terry will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Monday, September 28 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Dementia Hawkes Bay. Messages to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020