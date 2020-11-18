Terence NEWNHAM

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

NEWNHAM, Terence (Terry):
Of Paraparaumu. On Monday 16 November 2020, after a long illness. Aged 81 years. Loved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Ann, Karyn & Brent, and James. Loved by his 7 grandchildren and 7.5 great- grandchildren.
"At last, at Peace"
A celebration of Terry's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 20th November 2020, at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020
